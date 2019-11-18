Consort Medical agrees to 505 mln pound buyout by Sweden's Recipharm

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Consort Medical Plc CSRT.L on Monday said Sweden's Recipharm AB RECIb.ST would buy the London-listed healthcare company for 1,010 pence per share in cash.

Consort said the offer represented a premium of 39.1% to Friday's close of 726 pence, valuing the company at about 505 million pounds ($646.20 million) on a fully diluted basis.

($1 = 0.7815 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

