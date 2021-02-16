Consolidation Likely For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, collecting more than 110 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,290-point plateau although it's due for some profit taking on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft, with profit taking expected after recent gains. The European and U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index added 22.07 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 6,292.40 after trading between 6,274.35 and 6,308.81.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.61 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.38 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.49 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rallied 2.01 percent, Bank Central Asia spiked 2.06 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 0.85 percent, Indosat added 0.41 percent, United Tractors lost 0.65 percent, Astra International was down 0.42 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 1.34 percent, Indofood Suskes dropped 0.81 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.34 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 1.03 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 1.19 percent, Timah skyrocketed 10.95 percent, Bumi Resources declined 1.54 percent and Indocement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages were unable to hold early gains, ultimately finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 64.35 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 31,522.75, while the NASDAQ sank 47.97 points or 0.34 percent to end at 14,047.50 and the S&P 500 eased 2.24 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,932.59.

The early strength on Wall Street largely reflected recent upward momentum on optimism for President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package.

Recent signs indicating the coronavirus crisis is easing following a recent surge has also generated buying interest as countries around the world continue to ramp up vaccine rollouts.

Buying interest waned over the course of the morning, however, leading some traders to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report showing New York manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in five months in February.

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday after oil wells and refineries in Texas were shut down due to cold, while rising tensions in the Middle East also contributed to oil's advance. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.58 or 1 percent at $60.05 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.