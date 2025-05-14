Consolidated Water's Q1 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO delivered first-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of 31 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents by 40.9%.



However, the bottom line decreased 27.9% compared with the year-ago period’s earnings of 43 cents.



Markets reacted positively to the first-quarter results, with shares of CWCO gaining 5.43% in a day since the release.

Total Revenues of CWCO

The company’s total revenues for first-quarter 2025 were $33.7 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32 million by 4.2%.



Revenues were down 15% year over year due to a decline in services revenues as a result of the completion of two large construction projects in the second quarter of 2024. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

CWCO’s Q1 Segmental Details

Retail revenues for the quarter increased 9% to $9.4 million on higher sales volumes.



Bulk revenues increased 1% to $8.4 million.



Manufacturing revenues increased 10% to $5.8 million.



Services revenues declined 42% to $10.1 million due to a $7 million and $980,000 decrease in construction revenues and design and consulting revenues, respectively.

Highlights of CWCO’s Q1 Earnings Release

Retail water sales by CWCO’s Grand Cayman utility rose 13%, driven by continued population growth and heightened business activity within its service area.



Gross profit for first-quarter 2025 was $12.3 million compared with $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. This was due to a decrease in the service segment’s gross profit of $2.7 million as a result of the decline in construction revenues.



The company received a new concession from the Cayman Islands government that granted its Grand Cayman water utility continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within the service area. The existing operating license remains in effect until the new one is received.



Total general and administrative expenses increased nearly 17.4% to $7.7 million.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $107.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $99.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Working capital amounted to $136.2 million as of March 31, 2025.



Total long-term debt was $0.06 million as of March 31, 2025, down from $0.07 million at 2024-end.



Cash flow from operating activities during first-quarter 2025 totaled $11.8 million compared with $5.9 million in the year-ago period.

Post Q1 Developments

On May 13, 2025, Consolidated Water’s subsidiary, Kalaeloa Desalco LLC, received approval from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply for its $204 million multi-year project that began in June 2023. The board determined that the desalinated water produced during the pilot phase closely aligns with the current water supply and would not negatively affect existing distribution infrastructure or customer assets.



This approval will allow the company to construct the project once all other permissions are received.

CWCO’s Zacks Rank

Consolidated Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG delivered first-quarter 2025 operating EPS of $1.03, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 28.8%.



WTRG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.10 per share, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.



American States Water Company AWR reported first-quarter 2025 operating EPS of 70 cents, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $3.28, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 3.5%.



American Water Works Company AWK posted first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of $1.05, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 1%.



AWK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 6.12%.



Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.