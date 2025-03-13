Consolidated Water to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Consolidated Water Co. CWCO is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 17, after market close. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 19.23% in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted CWCO's Q4 Performance

The demand for water usually drops in the fourth quarter of the year due to seasonality. Earnings from its retail business are expected to be low in the fourth quarter.



Fourth-quarter earnings from Bulk segment are anticipated to be better due to the new Red Gate contract for the Water Authority of Cayman and an amendment of its North Sound contract with the Water Authority of Cayman. Both contracts were signed during the second quarter last year.



The company has diversified its product offerings and marked areas beyond seawater desalination in the Caribbean. This move is likely to have boosted its fourth-quarter earnings.

Q4 Expectations for CWCO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, which remained unchanged in the past 90 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $33.53 million.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for CWCO

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Consolidated Water this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Consolidated Water carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Peer Releases

American Water Works Company AWK posted fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 7.9%. The bottom line improved 38.6% from the year-ago quarter's 88 cents.



American States Water AWR reported a fourth-quarter 2024 operating EPS of 69 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 15%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an EPS of 55 cents.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG delivered a fourth-quarter 2024 operating EPS of 67 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents by 1.5%. EPS improved 34% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 50 cents.

