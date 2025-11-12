Consolidated Water Q3 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO delivered third-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents by 41.67%.



The bottom line also improved 9.67% from the year-ago period’s earnings of 31 cents.

Total Revenues of CWCO

The company’s total revenues for third-quarter 2025 were $35.1million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33 million by 7.07%.



Revenues were up 5.1% year over year from $33.4 million, due to an improvement in contribution from its Retail, Manufacturing and service segments.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

CWCO’s Q3 Segmental Details

Retail revenues for the quarter increased 2.6% to $7.8 million on higher sales volumes.



Bulk revenues decreased 4.5% to $8.4 million, due to a decline in energy-related revenues in the Bahamas operations.



Manufacturing revenues increased 6.8% to $4.7 million.



Services revenues increased 12.7% to $14.3 million, driven by a 50% rise in construction revenue to $6.4 million and a 3% increase in revenues generated from operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts.

Highlights of CWCO’s Q3 Earnings Release

The company’s Grand Cayman utility recorded a 6% rise in retail water sales for the quarter, driven by markedly lower rainfall compared to third-quarter 2024 and an increase in the total number of service connections.



The company secured two water treatment plant construction projects, including a drinking water plant expansion and a wastewater recycling plant. The combined value of these projects will be approximately $15.6 million and the revenues are expected to be realized in 2026.



Gross profit for third-quarter 2025 was $12.95 million, up 11.21% from $11.63 million in the third quarter of 2024.



Total general and administrative expenses increased nearly 4.3% to $7.2 million.

CWCO’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $123.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $99.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Total long-term debt was $0.03 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, down from $0.07 million at 2024-end.



Cash flow from operating activities during the first nine months of 2025 totaled $35.9 million compared with $37.2 million in the year-ago period.

CWCO’s Zacks Rank

Consolidated Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

American States Water Company AWR reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 4.95%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported EPS of 95 cents.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $3.32, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 4.73%.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of 33 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents by 22.2%. EPS improved 32% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTRG’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.10, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 6.60%.



American Water Works Company AWK reported third-quarter 2025 EPS of $1.94, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 by 2.1%. The bottom line improved 7.8% from the year-ago quarter's level of $1.80.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.39%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWK’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $5.73, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 6.31%.





