Consolidated Water Q2 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO delivered second-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of 32 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 60%.



The bottom line also improved 23.1% compared with the year-ago period’s earnings of 26 cents.

Total Revenues of CWCO

The company’s total revenues for second-quarter 2025 were $33.6 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33 million by 2.76%.



Revenues were up 6.3% year over year due to an improvement in contribution from its Retail and Manufacturing segments.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

CWCO’s Q2 Segmental Details

Retail revenues for the quarter increased 6% to $8.6 million on higher sales volumes.



Bulk revenues decreased 2% to $8.3 million.



Manufacturing revenues decreased 33% to $5.2 million.



Services revenues declined 4% to $11.4 million due to a $1.2 million decrease in construction revenues and a $0.5 million decrease in design and consulting revenues.

Highlights of CWCO’s Q2 Earnings Release

Retail water sales from the company’s Grand Cayman utility rose 7%, driven primarily by reduced rainfall compared with second-quarter 2024, with additional support from population growth and higher business activity in its service area.



Gross profit for second-quarter 2025 was $12.83 million compared with $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.



Total general and administrative expenses increased nearly 14.7% to $7.6 million.

CWCO’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $112.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $99.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Working capital amounted to $137.4 million as of June 30, 2025.



Total long-term debt was $0.05 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $0.07 million at 2024-end.



Cash flow from operating activities during the first half of 2025 totaled $10.4 million compared with $11.2 million in the year-ago period.

CWCO’s Zacks Rank

Consolidated Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG delivered second-quarter 2025 operating EPS of 38 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents by 31%.



WTRG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.11 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.11%.



American States Water Company AWR reported second-quarter 2025 operating EPS of 87 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 5.4%.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $3.28, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 3.47%.



American Water Works Company AWK posted second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.48 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 by 0.7%.



AWK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is pegged at $5.72, which implies year-over-year growth of 6.12%

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.