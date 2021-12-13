Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.085

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.085 per share on the 31st of January. This means the annual payment is 3.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Consolidated Water's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Consolidated Water's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

EPS is set to grow by 198.0% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 84% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Consolidated Water Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:CWCO Historic Dividend December 13th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.30 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.34. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.3% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Consolidated Water's earnings per share has shrunk at 12% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Consolidated Water's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Consolidated Water is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Consolidated Water that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

