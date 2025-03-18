Consolidated Water Full-Year 2024 Earnings Miss Estimates

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO delivered full-year 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 13.2%. The bottom line also decreased 42% compared with the year-ago period’s $1.93 per share.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Total Revenues of CWCO

The company’s total revenues for 2024 were $134 million, down 25.6% from the previous year’s $180.2 million. The full-year revenues also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138.92 million by 3.5%.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

CWCO’s Segmental Details

Retail revenues for 2024 totaled $31.7 million, up 4.9% from $30.2 million in the previous year. The rise was primarily due to a 4.5% increase in the volume of water sold.



Bulk revenues amounted to $33.7 million, down 2.6% from $34.6 million in the last year. This decrease was partially offset by revenues generated by the commencement on May 1, 2024, of the operations and maintenance contract for the new Red Gate desalination plant on Grand Cayman. The decline was also partially offset by the additional revenues generated by the amendment of the company’s North Sound contract, which also became effective on May 1, 2024.



Manufacturing revenues for the year totaled $17.6 million, up 0.6% from $17.5 million in the previous year.



Services revenues declined to $50.9 million from $98 million in the last year. The decrease in services segment revenue was due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $77.3 million in 2023 to $17.6 million in 2024, as two construction projects were completed in 2024.

Highlights of CWCO’s Earnings Release

Total general and administrative expenses increased nearly 11.3% to $27.5 million.



Net income from continuing operations amounted to $18.5 million compared with $31.2 million in the previous year.

CWCO’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $104.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $99.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. Working capital amounted to $132.8 million as of Dec. 31.



Total long-term debt was $0.07 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, lower than $0.19 million at 2023-end.



Cash flow from operating activities during 2024 totaled $36.5 million compared with $7.97 million in 2023.

CWCO’s Zacks Rank

Consolidated Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

SJW Group SJW reported a fourth-quarter operating EPS of 74 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 34.6%.



SJW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.52%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.95 per share.



California Water Service Group CWT recorded fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents by a massive 120%.



CWT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 42.44%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 167.6% in the trailing four quarters.



American States Water Company AWR reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of 69 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 15%.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 1.75%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $3.34, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 5.4%.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SJW Group (SJW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.