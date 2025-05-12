CONSOLIDATED WATER Earnings Results: $CWCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONSOLIDATED WATER ($CWCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $33,720,000, beating estimates of $32,946,000 by $774,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CWCO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CONSOLIDATED WATER Insider Trading Activity
CONSOLIDATED WATER insiders have traded $CWCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERICK W. MCTAGGART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,328 shares for an estimated $121,231.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CONSOLIDATED WATER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of CONSOLIDATED WATER stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 397,584 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,736,832
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 238,470 shares (+80.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,840,130
- KBC GROUP NV removed 192,369 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,711,116
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 171,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,443,138
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC added 160,657 shares (+146.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,934,489
- SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 150,556 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,687,116
- PALISADES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 116,548 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,017,427
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CONSOLIDATED WATER Government Contracts
We have seen $42,233 of award payments to $CWCO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE WATER SERVICES AND TRASH RECEPTACLE SERVICES TO THE WEST PARK GR...: $42,233
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.