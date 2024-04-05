Consolidated Water (CWCO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Consolidated Water (CWCO) reached $26.03, with a +1.88% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had lost 13.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.40, reflecting a 53.85% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.07 million, up 18.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.28 per share and a revenue of $140.91 million, representing changes of -33.68% and -21.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Consolidated Water. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.95% higher. Currently, Consolidated Water is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Consolidated Water is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.31, which means Consolidated Water is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CWCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.5. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.68.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, positioning it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

