Consolidated Water (CWCO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the most recent trading day at $23.88, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had lost 12.23% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 9.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $38.65 million, indicating a 17.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $141.14 million, indicating changes of -33.16% and -21.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.02% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Consolidated Water is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Consolidated Water's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.64. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.45 of its industry.

One should further note that CWCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Water Supply industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.