Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed at $28.83, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.21%.

The stock of developer and operator of desalination plants has fallen by 3.79% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 11, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.2, reflecting a 23.08% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.69 million, up 0.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.9 per share and revenue of $132.23 million. These totals would mark changes of -19.64% and -1.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Consolidated Water is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Consolidated Water is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.28. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.02 of its industry.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.