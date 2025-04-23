Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the latest trading day at $24.10, indicating a -0.99% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.67% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.5%.

The developer and operator of desalination plants's stock has climbed by 0.37% in the past month, falling short of the Utilities sector's gain of 1.72% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Consolidated Water in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Consolidated Water is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.37 million, down 18.44% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $130.03 million, indicating changes of -21.43% and -2.94%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 26.74% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Consolidated Water presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Consolidated Water is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.35.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

