Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the most recent trading day at $28.23, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had gained 3.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 4.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Consolidated Water as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 660%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.02 million, up 47.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $144.13 million, which would represent changes of +170.37% and +53.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.57% higher. Consolidated Water is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.6, so we one might conclude that Consolidated Water is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.42 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Water Supply stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.