Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed at $20.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had lost 15.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 2.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Consolidated Water as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.27 million, up 43.64% from the year-ago period.

CWCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $132.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.48% and +40.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher within the past month. Consolidated Water currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Consolidated Water's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.28.

We can also see that CWCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Water Supply was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

