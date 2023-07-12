Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed at $21.05, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had lost 0.14% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 2.6% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Consolidated Water will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Consolidated Water is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.27 million, up 43.64% from the year-ago period.

CWCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $132.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +79.63% and +40.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Consolidated Water has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.89 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.14.

Meanwhile, CWCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Water Supply stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.