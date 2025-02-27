Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the latest trading day at $27.32, indicating a -0.8% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.78%.

The developer and operator of desalination plants's shares have seen an increase of 5.8% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Consolidated Water in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Consolidated Water presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Consolidated Water is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.67. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.

It is also worth noting that CWCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Utility - Water Supply was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

