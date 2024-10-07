Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the most recent trading day at $24.80, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had gained 0.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Consolidated Water will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.26, indicating a 52.73% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $31.84 million, showing a 36.14% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $137.65 million, representing changes of -35.23% and -23.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Consolidated Water boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.2, which means Consolidated Water is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CWCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Water Supply industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

