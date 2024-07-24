Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Consolidated Water (CWCO) standing at $28.42, reflecting a -0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had gained 13.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.34, reflecting a 27.66% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.94 million, down 16.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $144.05 million. These totals would mark changes of -30.57% and -20.07%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Consolidated Water currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Consolidated Water has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.28 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.28, so one might conclude that Consolidated Water is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

One should further note that CWCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.97.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

