Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Consolidated Water (CWCO) ending at $30.17, denoting a -0.56% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

The the stock of developer and operator of desalination plants has fallen by 8.92% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher within the past month. As of now, Consolidated Water holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Consolidated Water has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.4 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.76 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that CWCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Water Supply was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

