Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the most recent trading day at $28.34, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.

The developer and operator of desalination plants's shares have seen a decrease of 3.91% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 11.74% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Consolidated Water in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 660%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37.02 million, reflecting a 47.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.46 per share and a revenue of $144.13 million, demonstrating changes of +170.37% and +53.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Consolidated Water. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Consolidated Water holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Consolidated Water is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.47. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.73.

It is also worth noting that CWCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.43.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.