Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed at $29.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had gained 0.99% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 10.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. On that day, Consolidated Water is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 660%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37.02 million, reflecting a 47.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $144.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +170.37% and +53.16%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Consolidated Water. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Consolidated Water possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Consolidated Water is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.28. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.44 for its industry.

Investors should also note that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.54 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.54.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

