Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the most recent trading day at $26.83, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.03%.

The the stock of developer and operator of desalination plants has risen by 8.9% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's gain of 5.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 15, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.34, signifying a 27.66% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $36.94 million, reflecting a 16.49% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.34 per share and a revenue of $144.05 million, representing changes of -30.57% and -20.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher within the past month. Right now, Consolidated Water possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.25 of its industry.

One should further note that CWCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.52. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.8.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

