Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Consolidated Water (CWCO) ending at $23.24, denoting a -1.98% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

The developer and operator of desalination plants's stock has dropped by 2.99% in the past month, falling short of the Utilities sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.22, signifying a 48.84% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $32.37 million, reflecting a 18.44% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

CWCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $130.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.43% and -2.94%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.39% downward. Consolidated Water currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Consolidated Water is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.05. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.86 for its industry.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

