Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the most recent trading day at $23.89, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.74%.

The developer and operator of desalination plants's shares have seen a decrease of 0.74% over the last month, not keeping up with the Utilities sector's gain of 1.72% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.22, showcasing a 48.84% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.37 million, down 18.44% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.88 per share and a revenue of $130.03 million, indicating changes of -21.43% and -2.94%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.97% lower. Right now, Consolidated Water possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Consolidated Water is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.95.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 38, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.