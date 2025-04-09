Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Consolidated Water (CWCO) ended the recent trading session at $23.66, demonstrating a -0.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 9.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 7.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 12.16%.

The developer and operator of desalination plants's stock has dropped by 15.69% in the past month, falling short of the Utilities sector's loss of 4.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 13.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of Consolidated Water will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.23, signifying a 46.51% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $32.7 million, indicating a 17.61% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $130.81 million. These totals would mark changes of -15.18% and -2.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.38% lower. Consolidated Water is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.1. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.47 for its industry.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 216, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.