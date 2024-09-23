Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Consolidated Water (CWCO) ended the recent trading session at $25.63, demonstrating a -0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

The the stock of developer and operator of desalination plants has fallen by 4.82% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.26, indicating a 52.73% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $31.84 million, indicating a 36.14% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $137.65 million, indicating changes of -35.23% and -23.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Consolidated Water. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.08% decrease. Consolidated Water is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.47. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.18.

Also, we should mention that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Water Supply industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.99.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

