Consolidated Water (CWCO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Consolidated Water (CWCO) ending at $28.18, denoting a +1.48% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had gained 5.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.29%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Consolidated Water in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 17, 2025.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Consolidated Water currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Consolidated Water is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.34, so one might conclude that Consolidated Water is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.48 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.91.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

