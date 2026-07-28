Consolidated Water (CWCO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Consolidated Water (CWCO) ended the recent trading session at $30.25, demonstrating a +2.47% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

The developer and operator of desalination plants's shares have seen an increase of 0.68% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 1.77% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Consolidated Water in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 10, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.22, indicating a 31.25% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $35 million, indicating a 4.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.95 per share and a revenue of $133.59 million, signifying shifts of -18.1% and +1.14%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.58% lower. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Consolidated Water has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.24 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.11.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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