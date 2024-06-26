Consolidated Water (CWCO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed at $25.21, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.49%.

The the stock of developer and operator of desalination plants has fallen by 5.59% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. On that day, Consolidated Water is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.66%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $36.94 million, reflecting a 16.49% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $143.89 million, indicating changes of -31.09% and -20.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.01% higher. Currently, Consolidated Water is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.25, so one might conclude that Consolidated Water is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that CWCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Water Supply stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

