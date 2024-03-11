Consolidated Water (CWCO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Consolidated Water (CWCO) reached $28.97, with a -1.86% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants witnessed a loss of 2.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Consolidated Water holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Consolidated Water has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.74 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.79, which means Consolidated Water is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CWCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Water Supply industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, positioning it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.