Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents by 8.3%.

Total Revenues

The company’s total second-quarter revenues came in at $19.1 million, up 4.4% from the year-ago figure of $18.3 million. The reported revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 million by 6.3%.



The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to strong contribution from its Services segment.

Segment Details

Retail revenues for the second quarter decreased 14.5% year over year to $6 million. This was due to a 16% decrease in the volume of water sold as a result of the temporary cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bulk revenues came in at $5.9 million, down 14.5% from the prior-year figure. The decrease in revenues was due lower energy costs in the Bahamas.



Manufacturing revenues amounted to $3.77 million, down 12.1% year over year. The year-over-year decline was due to a decrease in the number of active projects.



Services revenues were $3.47 million for the quarter, up 285.5% from $0.9 million in the year-ago period. The increase was due to the addition of $3.4 million revenues from PERC Water as a result of Consolidated Water’s acquisition of a 51% stake in the former in late October 2019.

Highlights of the Release

Gross profit for the second quarter was $7.3 million or 38.3% of total revenues, down 3% from $7.6 million or 41.3% in the year-ago period.



For the second quarter, total cost of revenues increased 9.3% year over year to $12.3 million.



General and administrative expenses increased 15.9% from the year-ago level to $11.8 million.



In the second quarter, all business segments of the company were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Consolidated Water is well positioned to successfully navigate this uncertain and turbulent time.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2020 were $34.9 million, down from $42.9 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2020 was $0.15 million compared with $0.06 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Cash used in operating activities in first-half 2020 was $9.2 million versus cash provided from operating activities of $6.1 million in the comparable year-ago period.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Consolidated Water carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Other Releases

Here are some players from the water utility space that have reported second-quarter earnings:



American Water Works AWK, Middlesex Water Company’s MSEX and The York Water Company YORW beat earnings estimates by 1.04%, 7.84% and 14.3%, respectively.

