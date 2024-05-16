Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO delivered first-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 10.3%. The bottom line also increased 65.4% from last year’s 26 cents per share.

Total Revenues

The company’s total revenues for the quarter were $39.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.7 million by 2.7%. The top line also improved 20.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $32.9 million.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Segment Details

Retail revenues totaled $8.6 million, up 11% from $7.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The rise was primarily due to a 6% increase in the volume of water sold.



Bulk revenues amounted to $8.3 million, down 8.4% from $9 million in the last year. This was primarily due to a decrease of 2% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas and lower energy costs, which decreased the energy pass-through component of the company’s bulk water rates.



Manufacturing revenues for the quarter totaled $5.3 million, up 57% from $3.4 million in the previous year. This increase was due to higher project activity.



Services revenues amounted to $17.4 million, up 37% from $12.7 million in the last year. This improvement was due to plant construction revenues increasing 6% to $9.2 million.

Highlights of the Release

General and administrative expenses decreased nearly 37.7% to $6.6 million.



Net income from continuing operations amounted to $7.1 million compared with $4.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.2 million as of Mar 31, 2024 compared with $42.6 million as of Dec 31, 2023. Working capital amounted to $95 million as of the same date.



Total long-term debt was $0.15 million as of Mar 31, 2024, lower than $0.19 million at 2023-end.



Cash flow from operating activities during the first three months of 2024 totaled $5.9 million compared with $5.3 million in the year-ago period.

Zacks Rank

Consolidated Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.