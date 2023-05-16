Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO posted first-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 30%. The bottom line increased 73.3% from the previous year’s 15 cents.

Total Revenues

Consolidated Water reported first-quarter revenues of $32.9 million, up 68% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.25 million by 16.5%.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Segment Details

Retail revenues for the first quarter were $7.8 million, an increase of 23% from $6.3 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase was due to a 20% rise in the volume of water sold in Grand Cayman. It included direct water sales to the water authority and increased tourist activity in the region.



Bulk revenues were $9.0 million, up 22% from $7.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The rise was due to an increase in CW-Bahamas’ energy costs, which improved the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates. Also, the volume of water sold increased 9%.



Manufacturing revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $3.4 million, an increase of 183% from $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase was due to a rise in production activity and relief in the supply chain constraints.



Services revenues were $12.7 million, up 170.2% from $4.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was due to an increase in plant design, construction revenues, and operating and maintenance revenues. Majority of this increase was the contribution of the subsidiary - PERC Water.

Highlights of the release

General and administrative expenses increased to $6 million due to rising pay, new hiring and higher accruals of bonus. The company continues to expand its operations. In January 2023, it became the 100% owner of PERC Water by acquiring the remaining 39% interest.



Net income from continuing operations was $4.1 million, 75% higher than the year-ago figure.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $51.1 million as of Mar 31, 2023, up from $50.7 million on Dec 31, 2022, and working capital was $70.6 million. Total long-term debt was $0.19 million as of Mar 31, 2023, lower than $0.22 million at 2022-end.



CWCO paid quarterly cash dividends of 8.5 cents per share and a total dividend of $1.4 million. Cash flow from operating activities in first-quarter 2023 was $3.8 million compared with $4.6 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure for the quarter was $12 million.

Zacks Rank

Consolidated Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

