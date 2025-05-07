Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Consolidated Water (CWCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, reflecting a decline of 48.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $32.37 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 18.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 6.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Consolidated Water metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Manufacturing' to reach $4.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Services' will likely reach $10.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -40.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Retail' reaching $8.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Bulk' will reach $8.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Consolidated Water have demonstrated returns of -2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CWCO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

