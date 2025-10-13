Consolidated Water (CWCO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed at $34.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.21%.

Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants witnessed a gain of 1.2% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 1.93%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.24, marking a 22.58% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.8 million, down 1.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $133.33 million, which would represent changes of +0.89% and -0.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.41% increase. Consolidated Water currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Consolidated Water has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.66 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.7.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

