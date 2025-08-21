Is Consolidated Water (CWCO) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Consolidated Water (CWCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Consolidated Water is one of 108 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO's full-year earnings has moved 16.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CWCO has returned about 25.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 14.1% on average. This means that Consolidated Water is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is National Grid (NGG). The stock is up 21.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, National Grid's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Consolidated Water belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18% so far this year, meaning that CWCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

National Grid, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 59-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved +13.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Consolidated Water and National Grid. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.