Consolidated Water (CWCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the most recent trading day at $21.35, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had lost 6.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 3.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Consolidated Water as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Consolidated Water is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.27 million, up 43.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $132.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +79.63% and +40.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. Consolidated Water is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Consolidated Water has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.56 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.65.

Also, we should mention that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Water Supply was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

