Consolidated Water (CWCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Consolidated Water (CWCO) was up +1.01% at $38.17. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had gained 5.38% outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $136.97 million. These totals would mark changes of +10.71% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Consolidated Water's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.92. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.47 of its industry.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

