Consolidated Water (CWCO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) ended the recent trading session at $24.39, demonstrating a +0.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 4.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had lost 10.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.23, signifying a 46.51% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $32.7 million, showing a 17.61% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.95 per share and a revenue of $130.81 million, demonstrating changes of -15.18% and -2.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.38% lower within the past month. Consolidated Water currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Consolidated Water currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.75. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.1 for its industry.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

