Consolidated Water (CWCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) ended the recent trading session at $28.57, demonstrating a +0.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.28%.

The the stock of developer and operator of desalination plants has risen by 9.67% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Consolidated Water is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.66%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $36.94 million, indicating a 16.49% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $144.05 million, which would represent changes of -30.57% and -20.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Consolidated Water. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.25% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Consolidated Water holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Consolidated Water is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.22. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.94 for its industry.

It's also important to note that CWCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.97.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

