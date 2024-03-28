Consolidated Water (CWCO) Full-Year 2023 Earnings Beat Estimates

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO delivered full-year 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 by 9.7%. The bottom line also increased 257% compared with last year’s 54 cents per share.

Total Revenues

The company’s total revenues for 2023 were $180.2 million, up 92% from the previous year’s $94.1 million. The full-year revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $172.03 million by 4.7%.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Segment Details

Retail revenues for 2023 totaled $30.2 million, up 16% from $25.9 million in the previous year. The rise was primarily due to a 15% increase in the volume of water sold.



Bulk revenues amounted to $34.6 million, up 5% from $33 million in the last year. This was primarily due to an increase of 6% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas and higher energy costs, which increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s bulk water rates.



Manufacturing revenues for the year totaled $17.5 million, up 177% from $6.3 million in the previous year. This increase was due to higher project activity.



Services revenues amounted to $98 million, up 240% from $28.8 million in the last year. This improvement was due to plant construction revenue increasing 566% to $77.3 million.

Highlights of the Release

General and administrative expenses increased nearly 17.1% to $24.7 million.



Net income from continuing operations amounted to $31.2 million compared with $9.3 million in the previous year.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $42.6 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $50.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Working capital amounted to $88.8 million as of the same date. Total long-term debt was $0.19 million as of Dec 31, 2023, lower than $0.22 million at 2022-end.



CWCO paid quarterly cash dividends of 9.5 cents per share and a total dividend of $1.6 million in 2023. Cash flow from operating activities during the same time frame totaled $8 million compared with $21.3 million in 2022.

Zacks Rank

Consolidated Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

American Water Works AWK posted fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 4.8%.



AWK’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $5.22 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.5%.



American States Water Company AWR reported a fourth-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 55 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 3.8%.



AWR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $3.01 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.6%.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG delivered fourth-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 50 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTRG’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.04, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 9.7%.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.