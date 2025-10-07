Consolidated Water (CWCO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) ended the recent trading session at $33.13, demonstrating a -1.1% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

The stock of developer and operator of desalination plants has fallen by 0.06% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Consolidated Water will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 22.58% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $32.8 million, indicating a 1.77% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.13 per share and a revenue of $133.33 million, signifying shifts of +0.89% and -0.48%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.41% increase. Right now, Consolidated Water possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Consolidated Water is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.56. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 21.55.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 14, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

