Consolidated Water (CWCO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the most recent trading day at $26.21, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants have depreciated by 10.3% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 69.23% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.41 million, indicating a 25.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $141.05 million. These totals would mark changes of -34.72% and -21.73%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.34% increase. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.68, so one might conclude that Consolidated Water is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CWCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Water Supply industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.