Consolidated Water (CWCO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the most recent trading day at $29.02, moving -2.91% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.33%.

Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants have appreciated by 1.63% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Utilities sector's loss of 0.31%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, down 31.25% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35 million, showing a 4.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.97 per share and a revenue of $133.99 million, indicating changes of -16.38% and +1.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.43% lower within the past month. Right now, Consolidated Water possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.53, so one might conclude that Consolidated Water is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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