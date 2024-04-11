Consolidated Water (CWCO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Consolidated Water (CWCO) ending at $24.63, denoting a +1.15% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had lost 13.93% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 6.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.40, showcasing a 53.85% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $38.65 million, reflecting a 17.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $140.91 million, indicating changes of -33.16% and -21.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Consolidated Water. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.02% increase. Consolidated Water is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Consolidated Water is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.07, which means Consolidated Water is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that CWCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Water Supply industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

