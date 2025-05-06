Consolidated Water (CWCO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Consolidated Water (CWCO) reached $23.26, with a +0.65% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants have depreciated by 1.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 12, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, down 48.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $32.37 million, indicating a 18.44% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.88 per share and a revenue of $130.03 million, signifying shifts of -21.43% and -2.94%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.39% lower. Consolidated Water currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Consolidated Water is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.26.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.