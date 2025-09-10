Consolidated Water (CWCO) Up 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Consolidated Water (CWCO). Shares have added about 3.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Consolidated Water due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Consolidated Water Q2 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. delivered second-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of 32 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 60%.



The bottom line also improved 23.1% compared with the year-ago period’s earnings of 26 cents.

Total Revenues of CWCO

The company’s total revenues for second-quarter 2025 were $33.6 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33 million by 2.76%.



Revenues were up 6.3% year over year due to an improvement in contribution from its Retail and Manufacturing segments.

CWCO’s Q2 Segmental Details

Retail revenues for the quarter increased 6% to $8.6 million on higher sales volumes.



Bulk revenues decreased 2% to $8.3 million.



Manufacturing revenues decreased 33% to $5.2 million.



Services revenues declined 4% to $11.4 million due to a $1.2 million decrease in construction revenues and a $0.5 million decrease in design and consulting revenues.

Highlights of CWCO’s Q2 Earnings Release

Retail water sales from the company’s Grand Cayman utility rose 7%, driven primarily by reduced rainfall compared with second-quarter 2024, with additional support from population growth and higher business activity in its service area.



Gross profit for second-quarter 2025 was $12.83 million compared with $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.



Total general and administrative expenses increased nearly 14.7% to $7.6 million.

CWCO’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $112.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $99.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Working capital amounted to $137.4 million as of June 30, 2025.



Total long-term debt was $0.05 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $0.07 million at 2024-end.



Cash flow from operating activities during the first half of 2025 totaled $10.4 million compared with $11.2 million in the year-ago period.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 26.79% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Consolidated Water has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Consolidated Water has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.