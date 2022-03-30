Consolidated Water (CWCO) 2021 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat Mark

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO reported 2021 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents, down 58.9% year over year from 56 cents.

Total Revenues

The company’s total revenues for 2021 came in at $66.9 million, down 7.9% from the year-ago figure of $72.6 million. However, total revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Segment Details

Retail revenues for 2021 decreased 3.7% year over year to $22.1 million. This reflects a 4% decrease in the volume of water sold by Cayman Water due to the closing of Grand Cayman Island to tourists in March 2020 due to the pandemic.



Bulk revenues came in at $24.3 million in 2021, up 10.3% from the prior-year figure. The increase in revenues was due to an increase in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates and, to a lesser extent, a 5% increase in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas.



Manufacturing revenues amounted to $4.1 million in 2021, down 67% year over year. The year-over-year decline was due to the loss of orders from Aerex’s former largest customer.



Services revenues were $13.9 million for 2021, up 7.4% year over year. The year-over-year improvement was due to an increase of approximately $3.2 million from operating and maintenance contracts attributable to new contracts, which more than offset a decline in plant construction revenues.

Other Details

General and administrative expenses for 2021 were down 0.46% from the year-ago level to $18.4 million.



Interest income for 2021 was $0.68 million, up 26% from the year-ago figure of $0.54 million.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2021 were $40.4 million, down from $43.8 million in the corresponding period of 2020.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2020 was $0.15 million compared with $0.13million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Cash provided from operating activities in 2021 was $7 million compared with $17.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Other Releases

York Water YORW reported quarterly earnings of 0.31 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 0.28 cents, compared with earnings of 0.28 cents per share a year ago.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for York Water’s 2022 and 2023 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 6.15% and 14.74%, respectively.



American States Water Company AWR reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating EPS of 55 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 10%. The bottom line also improved 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 54 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American States Water Company’s 2022 and 2023 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 6.48% and 5.13%, respectively.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating EPS of 44 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by 2.3%. However, the bottom line narrowed 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 46 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Essential Utilities’ 2022 and 2023 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 6.59% and 7.16%, respectively.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.