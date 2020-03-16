Consolidated Water (CWCO) 2019 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Up

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO reported 2019 earnings of 56 cents per share, declining 17.7% from the year-ago figure of 68 cents.



GAAP earnings in 2019 were 80 cents compared with 75 cents reported in 2018.



Total Revenues



The company’s total 2019 revenues came in at $68.8 million, up 4.7% from the year-ago figure of $65.7 million.



The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to strong contribution from its Retail and Manufacturing segments.

Segment Details



Retail revenues in 2019 increased 3.5% year over year to $26.5 million. This was due to a slight increase in the volume of water sold by Cayman Water and higher energy prices.



Bulk revenues came in at $26.9 million in 2019, down 13.5% from the prior-year figure. The decrease in revenues was due to lower rates.



Manufacturing revenues amounted to $13.6 million, up 86.3% year over year. The year-over-year increase was due to a surge in the number of orders that resulted in expanded project production activity.



Services revenues of $1.7 million were down 5.6% from the year-ago level.



Highlights of the Release



In 2019, total cost of revenues increased 4.1% year over year to $40.5 million.



General and administrative expenses increased 3.2% from the year-ago level to $19.4 million.



As of Dec 31, 2019, Consolidated Water’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $42.9 million, up from $31.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018.



Although the company is concerned of the impact of COVID-19 on the world economy and its business, it remains optimistic about long-term prospects.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Consolidated Water carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



